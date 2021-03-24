Collector Imtiaz opens vaccination centre at airport, cautions on fake news

Vijayawada: Strongly rebutting the lockdown news being circulation in the social media, District Collector A Md Imtiaz warned the rumour mongers with stern action, if they continue spreading canards. After inaugurating the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the airport for the airport employees and the staff here on Tuesday, the Collector said that he had informed the Police Commissioner about the false news and asked him to take stern action against the irresponsible persons. He made it clear that the district administration did not announce any lockdown. The Collector said that vaccine has already been administered to 1.55 lakh persons in the district.

Stating that the best way to protect oneself from coronavirus is wearing mask, sanitising hands regularly and maintaining physical distance, the Collector said that vaccine would be made available at the ward and village secretariats in phases from Friday. He expressed satisfaction over the results in administering vaccine on experimental basis in the secretariats at Chandragudem and Chillakallu villages where one hundred results were achieved.

Covid-19 regulations should be followed strictly before and after the vaccination. He appealed to senior citizens and below 50 years with co-morbidities to get the vaccine administered. Both Covishield and Covaxin are safe and there is no need to worry, he said. Airport Director G Madhusudana Rao, General Manager Md Tazuddin, tahsildar Ch Narasimha Rao and others were present.