Collector inspects Anna Canteen in Hindupur

Hindupur (Sathya Sai district): District Collector A Shyam Prasad conducted a surprise inspection of the Anna Canteen located in the local Small Market premises on Saturday. During the visit, the Collector reviewed the quality of food being served and personally tasted the meals to assess standards. He emphasized that the government’s primary objective is to provide nutritious and affordable food to the poor and underprivileged sections of society.

The Collector directed officials to maintain strict hygiene in and around the canteen premises and ensure that there are no shortcomings in drinking water facilities. He also instructed that meals must be prepared on time and served strictly as per the prescribed menu.

Further, he stressed the importance of continuous monitoring to maintain both quality and cleanliness standards at the facility.

Municipal Commissioner Mallikarjuna, Tahsildar G. Venkatesu, along with revenue staff, participated in the inspection.