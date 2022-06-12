Collector inspects Draksharamam temple, expresses ire over lack of cleanliness

Draksharamam (Konaseema district): District Collector Himanshu Shukla made a surprise visit to ancient Draksharamam temple on Saturday and was shocked to notice the untidiness in the temple.

He inspected the ancient Pancharama Kshetra, Sri Bheemeswara Swamy temple at Draksharamam in Ramachandrapuram mandal of Konaseema district on Saturday.

When he inspected the temple, he was shocked to see garbage piled up in the surroundings and cobwebs on the ceiling of the temple. He expressed ire over the Endowments officials.

He lambasted the Draksharamam Temple Executive Officer KNVD Prasad and officials for not maintaining cleanliness at the temple.

The Collector thoroughly inspected the premises of the temple and issued a warning to the officials that stringent action would be taken against them if the same state of untidiness prevailed at the temple. Collector Shukla punished EO Prasad by making him clean the fan at the temple in his presence.

He pointed out that the temple happens to be one of the most famous temples in the State and a large number of devotees visit the temple regularly to have the darshan of Lord Siva. Hence it was mandatory on the part of the officials to pay attention to cleanliness at the temple and the entire surroundings.

Later, the Collector had darshan of the Lord, offered special prayers and received blessings of the Vedic Pundits.