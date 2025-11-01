Collector inspects Kurnool GGH, stresses quality healthcare and cleanliness

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri directed medical officials to ensure that doctors always remain available and extend best possible healthcare services to patients at Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH).

On Friday, she held a surprise inspection of various wards in the hospital including casualty, emergency, super specialty block, neuro surgery, respiratory infection unit, psychiatric ward, dermatology, female and male orthopaedic wards. She interacted with patients to understand their health condition and the quality of medical services being provided.

During her visit to casualty ward, Dr Siri enquired the family members of a patient, Thimmappa, about the treatment being given and instructed hospital superintendent to immediately arrange an ICU bed for him. She enquired other patients whether doctors were available, if they were receiving medicines on time, and if food was being provided properly.

Later Dr Siri directed doctors and hospital staff to maintain a clean and hygienic environment in all wards and to provide continuous care without causing inconvenience to patients. She instructed officials to enhance public awareness towards complete eradication of leprosy in the district. The Collector also emphasised that essential amenities such as water, electricity, and toilets must function properly and that the hospital premises must be kept clean at all times.

Reviewing the ongoing infrastructure works, the Collector directed APMIDC engineers to ensure completion of the Neuro Surgery and Urology operation theatres by December. GGH Superintendent Dr Venkateswarlu, in-charge DMHO Dr Bhaskar, and GHAO Sindhu Subrahmanyam accompanied the Collector during inspection.