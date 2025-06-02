Collector inspects ration shop, shares meal with beneficiary family

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V emphasized that ration distribution through government fair price shops should be carried out efficiently and within the prescribed timings. As part of the relaunch of the public distribution system (PDS), he inspected a ration shop in Kammuru village of Kudair Mandal on Sunday. During his visit, the Collector instructed officials to ensure all ration goods are delivered with accurate weights. He stated that distribution should take place every month from the 1st to the 15th, between 8 am and 12 pm, and again from 4 pm to 8 pm. He personally inquired with cardholders about the quality and weight of rice, and their experiences transporting goods from the shop to their homes.

The Collector also visited several cardholders’ homes to verify the quality and usage of rationed rice. At Chittemma’s house, he checked the number of kilograms received and whether any money was paid. He asked whether other items like sugar were collected.

At Chittemma’s residence, the Collector tasted rice cooked with PDS supplies, joined by RDO and family members. While there, he interacted with Chittemma’s granddaughter, R Deeksha, who mentioned she had failed one SSC subject and was currently not studying. Encouraging her to continue her education, the Collector directed the VRO and Tahsildar to speak with the family and arrange for her admission into Intermediate after clearing SSC.

He assured that the government would support her education through the “Ananta Animutyalu” scheme, ensuring she faces no financial obstacles. He further encouraged all girls to continue their education in government colleges. Another girl, Anitha, requested a seat in Kasturba Gandhi School for Grade 6, and Tummla Yogashri submitted a petition for an Intermediate seat at Kurugunta College.

Several locals submitted petitions regarding their personal grievances, requesting prompt solutions from the Collector. Anantapur RDO Keshava Naidu, Tahsildar Mahaboob Basha, Kudair and Atmakur Mandal CSDT Lakshmidevi, and other officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.