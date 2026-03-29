Collector inspects site for PPP tourism project at Ramadurgam

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Kirti Chekuri has announced that the development of tourism infrastructure at Ramadurgam, Tabelu Metta, and Enugu Konda will be undertaken through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

On Saturday, she inspected the 7.5-acre site proposed by the State Tourism Department in Purushottamapatnam village for this purpose. During inspection, the Collector highlighted the historical significance of Rama Durgam, which houses an ancient Rama temple. She stated that the land identified in Enugu Konda and Tabelu Metta area is highly suitable for establishing tourism units, including resorts and restaurants.

To encourage private participation, guidelines for the PPP model have already been uploaded to the official tourism website.

The Collector urged interested investors to apply and avail themselves of various government incentives, including electricity tariff subsidies and GST concessions.

The region holds immense cultural and tourism potential. According to officials, this location will serve as an ideal accommodation hub for tourists visiting Polavaram project. It is also expected to become a primary centre for lodging during the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams. Collector Kirti noted that comprehensive measures are being taken to transform this area into a major tourist attraction.

Regional Director of Tourism NVVS Murthy and District Tourism Officer P Venkatachalam accompanied the Collector during the visit.