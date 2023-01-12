Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu reviews arrangements for Republic Day celebrations in Nellore

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu on Wednesday instructed the officials to make all arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in a grand manner. Holding review with the district officials at the Collectorate, he said that all steps should be taken to hoist the national flag and sing the national anthem at all government offices, public sector undertakings and educational institutions across the district.

He said all care should be taken in the use of the national flag at the division and mandal levels. The national flag should be hoisted at the district level at 8:30 am at the police parade ground following Covid norms strictly.

He said the freedom fighters, who were coming as guests, must take the responsibility of bringing their family members in a courtesy manner. As per the protocol, people's representatives and senior officials should be invited to participate in the celebrations. Cultural programmes should be organised at the Police Parade Ground and Sri Venkateswara Kasturba Kalakshetram reflecting the national integration and the Collector said arrangements should be made for drinking water for the invitees, people and students who visit the place for the celebrations. Proposals should be sent for handing over certificates of appreciation to the employees, who have rendered outstanding services in the construction of Jagananna houses and the implementation of Nadu Nedu programmes. Joint Collector R Kurmanath, DRO P V Narayanamma, Additional SP Srinivasa Rao and ZP CEO B Chiranjeevi participated in the meeting.