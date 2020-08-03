Collector Muralidhar Reddy interacts with Covid patients; enquires about their health

Kakinada: East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy stated that Covid-affected will be provided with good medical facilities.



Accompanied by GGH Superintendent Dr M Raghavendra Rao he interacted with Covid-19 positive patients and their family members at GGH here on Sunday.

He enquired about their health and facilities provided to them. Maximum possible facilities are being provided to Corona patients and special care is paid in view of the increasing number of cases in the district.

He also obtained details regarding the mode of medical facilities provided to them. He enquired about the food supply, oxygen facilities and the medicines provided to them. RMO Dr Giridhar and others were present.