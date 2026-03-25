Collector orders speedy disposal of revenue cases

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has instructed revenue officials to resolve pending public service matters without delay and ensure timely delivery of revenue services to beneficiaries.

The Collector reviewed key issues including mutation cases, 22-A matters, re-survey works, revenue services, PGRS and IVRS grievances, caste verification, railway projects, land acquisition, and national highway construction works through a video conference on Tuesday along with Joint Collector R Govinda Rao and DRO G Narasimhulu. He made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in handling mutation applications, re-survey revenue issues, or other public services.

All Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and Tahsildars in the district to work with full responsibility and ensure prompt resolution of public grievances.

Delays in addressing people’s problems would negatively affect the government’s functioning and public trust.

Officials were instructed to complete mutation cases, pattadar passbook corrections, and record updates within the stipulated time.

Special reviews at the mandal level should be conducted to clear pending mutation applications quickly.

The Collector also asked officials to provide clear information to the public regarding land boundary disputes and record differences arising from the re-survey process. He strictly ordered that pattadar passbooks must be handed over only to the concerned landowners. Under no circumstances should passbooks be given to family members, relatives, or other persons.

Verification of identity documents and confirmation of records are mandatory at the time of distribution.

The caste verification processes to be conducted with complete transparency and strictly according to government rules.

RDOs of Tirupati, Srikalahasti, and Sullurupeta, Special Deputy Collectors KM Rosemond, Anuradha and Bharat Naik, Deputy Collector Geethanjali, APIIC Zonal Manager Vijay Bharat Reddy, Land and Survey Assistant Director Arun Kumar, Sri City Manager Bhagavan and other officials participated.