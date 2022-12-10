Collector P S Girisha asks jobless youth to hone skills

Rayachoti (YSR District): District Collector P S Girisha has exhorted the unemployed youth to utilise the opportunities in securing jobs by updating skills provided by the government at the skill development training centres.

Inaugurating mega job mela at Polytechnic College in Rayachoti town on Friday, the collector said that only 900 candidates have enrolled their names against 2,000 job opportunities in different 25 multinational companies.

He said the government established skill hub centres in every constituency to hone skills among unemployed youth. Municipal Chairman SK Pyaz Basha said that government was committed to provide jobs to unemployed youth through organising job melas.

He urged the youth to utilise the opportunity. As many as 25 companies participated in the event. Industries district manager Nagaraju, Skill Development officer B Harikrishna and DRDA PD Satyanarayana were present.