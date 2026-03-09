Collector raises concern over low female population in R’seema

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar said that the population of women in Rayalaseema districts is lower compared to the coastal districts of the state.

He was speaking at the International Women’s Day celebrations held at Nagayya Kalakshetram in Chittoor on Sunday. The programme was organised jointly by ICDS, DRDA, MEPMA and the District Women’s Federation.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said women play a key role in the development of society. He noted that historically in the Rayalaseema region, including Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa, Nellore and Tirupati districts, the number of women is lower than that of men and said female foeticide is one of the main reasons for the declining birth rate of girl children.

The Collector also expressed concern over child marriages in the district.

He said about 12 to 15 percent of marriages taking place in the district are child marriages. Every year around 25,000 deliveries are recorded in the district, and nearly 10 percent of them, about 2,500 cases, involve girls below 18 years of age. He pointed out that teenage pregnancies can lead to health problems and affect the future of young girls.

Speaking on the occasion, Chittoor MLA G Jagan Mohan praised the service, sacrifice and role of women in building society. Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan said the world depends on women and develops through their efforts, adding that women play a special role in every family. Mayor S Amuda encouraged women to focus on education and move ahead in their chosen careers.

CHUDA Chairperson Katari Hemalatha said women possess multiple talents and can analyse issues from different perspectives to find solutions. She stressed that women can move forward with determination and self-respect.

As part of the programme, financial assistance was distributed to 205 women through DRDA under the PM-AJAY SC Corporation scheme.