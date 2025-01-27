Collector receives police guard of honour

Eluru: As part of the Republic Day celebrations, a grand parade was held at the police parade ground here on Sunday. Contingents from 7 divisions of the police department, led by Parade Commander, Armed Reserve Police Reserve Inspector GSP Pawan Kumar presented a guard of honour to the chief guest of the event district collector K Vetri Selvi. Initially, in the Armed Reserve Contingent section, the Platoon Commander CH Shiva Satish, KVV Satyanarayana led the Armed Police team, B Narendra Kumar, P Janardhana Reddy led the 2nd Armed Police team.

In the Civil Police Contingent section, the Platoon Commander K Sarada Satish, D Poornachandra Rao led the Civil Police team. In the Home Guards Contingent section, the Platoon Commander SL Parentalu, MV Satyanarayana led the Home Guards Contingent team. In the 19th Battalion NCC Girls Contingent section, Senior Under Officer Md Bachiran, TS Parvati led the team.

In the 19th Battalion NCC Boys Contingent led by Platoon Commander BPS Ganesh and S Rakesh, and the Band Contingent led by Band Master CH Wilson presented the salute. Collector Vetri Selvi and SP KPS Kishore presented a memento to Armed Reserve Police Reserve Inspector GSP Pawan Kumar.