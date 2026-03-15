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Collector review arrangements for Nemaligundla Brahmotsavams

  • Created On:  15 March 2026 10:30 AM IST
Collector review arrangements for Nemaligundla Brahmotsavams
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Giddalur: Markapuram in-charge collector P Raja Babu and Giddalur MLA Muthumula Ashok Reddy visited the historic Nemaligundla Ranganayaka Swamy Temple on Saturday and reviewed arrangements for the Brahmotsavams from April 2 to 5.

After inspecting the existing arrangements and interacting with local officials, Collector Raja Babu said that while the multi-day Brahmotsavams typically draw 50,000 devotees, attendance is expected to surge to 1 lakh this year. He said that the joint collector has been appointed as the nodal officer for the event, and the Superintendent of Police will visit the site next week to finalise security measures. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ashok Reddy highlighted that organising the festival on such a grand scale is aimed at promoting temple tourism.

He attributed the anticipated massive turnout to the Chief Minister’s ‘Stree Shakti' scheme, which has significantly boosted women’s participation in spiritual programs. In a special gesture during the visit, Collector Raja Babu performed a special archana (prayer) seeking the deity’s blessings for all 10th-class students from the erstwhile Prakasam district who are writing their board examinations from Monday.

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Nemaligundla Ranganayaka Swamy TempleBrahmotsavams 2026Muthumula Ashok ReddyP Raja BabuGiddalur Temple Festival
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