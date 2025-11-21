Collector reviews quality of medical services at GGH

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri paid a surprise inspection to Government General Hospital (GGH) on Thursday to assess whether patients are receiving proper medical care. She inspected casualty emergency ward, male OP, critical emergency ward, super speciality block and the new diagnostic block, interacting with patients and their attendants to understand quality of treatment being provided.

Reviewing general medicine OP section, Dr Siri elicited details from medical officers regarding seasonal ailments during winter and conditions for which patients were being admitted.

In male OP section, she directed doctors to maintain case sheets accurately and record entries clearly in-patient registers, including diagnosis and IP numbers.

The Collector observed that some registers lacked proper entries and instructed orthopaedic department to ensure correctness. She emphasised that OP registers must include diagnosis details to help analyse trends in-patient admissions.

The Collector also instructed the hospital superintendent to prepare estimates and process files for repairing toilets in the hospital. She ordered pending works of neurology and urology OT theatres in Super Speciality Block be completed by the end of December. Expressing concern over excessive scrap materials lying around, she warned that they could lead to infections and directed that all scrap be cleared within a month.

She inspected CT scan room in the diagnostic block and reviewed details related to staff punctuality, FRS compliance and the ongoing works in the critical care block of the new diagnostic block.

Later, Dr Siri inspected Kurnool Medical College girls’ hostel, interacted with students individually and enquired about their wellbeing, amenities and any difficulties they were facing. Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr Venkateswarlu, Deputy Superintendent Lakshmi Bai, Administrative Officer Sindhu Subramanyam and other medical staff accompanied the Collector.