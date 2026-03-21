Collector, SP review security preparedness at Puttaparthi airport

Puttaparthi: District Collector A. Shyam Prasad and Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar jointly reviewed security arrangements at Sri Sathya Sai Airport, Puttaparthi, during an Airport Security Committee meeting held on Friday.

Chairing the meeting, the Collector emphasized that all departments must work in close coordination to ensure foolproof security at the airport.

He directed officials and airport authorities to maintain seamless communication and share information promptly in the event of any security concerns.

SP Satish Kumar highlighted the importance of vigilance and effective coordination among security agencies, stressing preparedness to handle any emergency situation. Both officials instructed departments to clearly understand their roles and responsibilities and act swiftly during critical situations. A PowerPoint presentation on existing security protocols and arrangements at the airport was presented by officials, which was reviewed by the Collector and SP.

The meeting focused on strengthening inter-departmental coordination, improving response mechanisms, and ensuring adherence to safety standards.