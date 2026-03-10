  1. Home
Collector unveils posters of Gooty Fort Festival

  • Created On:  10 March 2026 9:23 AM IST
Collector unveils posters of Gooty Fort Festival
Anantapur: District Collector O. Anand on Monday called for the successful conduct of the Gooty Fort Festival scheduled to be held later this month. He unveiled posters related to the festival at a programme organised by the District Tourism Department at the Revenue Bhavan in the Anantapur Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the Gooty Fort Festival will be held for two days on March 14 and 15 (Saturday and Sunday). He directed officials of various departments to extend full cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Anand asked departments concerned to organise various cultural and tourism-related activities as part of the celebrations and to make necessary arrangements so that large number of people can participate in the festival. The event is expected to promote the historic Gooty Fort and boost tourism in the region.

Joint Collector C. Vishnucharan, District Revenue Officer A. Malola, District Forest Settlement Officer G. Ramakrishna Reddy, SDCs Rammohan, Anand and Mallikarjuna, Guntakal RDO Srinivas, District Tourism Officer Jayakumar Babu and officials from various departments were present at the programme.

Tags

Gooty Fort Festival 2026Anantapur tourism promotionCollector O Anand announcementGooty heritage celebrationDistrict tourism department event
