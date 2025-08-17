Collector urges vigilance as heavy rains lash Nandyal district Command control room.set up in the collectorate

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has cautioned the public to remain alert in view of the heavy rains being witnessed across the district. In a press release issued on Sunday, she has stated that the Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in the coming days. To monitor the situation and coordinate relief operations, a command control room has been set up at the Nandyal Collectorate with the helpline number 08514-293903, which will function round-the-clock. The Collector also directed revenue divisional offices and tahsildar offices to establish control rooms for immediate response.

The Collector advised people residing in riverbanks, streams, and low-lying areas to remain cautious, pointing out the possibility of breaches in ponds and canals. She instructed officials to initiate all precautionary measures and asked farmers to safeguard their standing crops, stored grain, and livestock. Citizens were urged not to step out of their homes unless necessary and to avoid venturing near culverts and waterlogged areas. She also ordered traffic restrictions on culverts witnessing heavy water flow to prevent mishaps.

In addition, health department officials have been instructed to ensure uninterrupted medical services during the rainy spell. All government hospitals were asked to stock adequate medicines and keep emergency facilities ready. Reassuring that the district administration is fully prepared to tackle any situation, the Collector appealed to the people to remain vigilant and extend full cooperation to the authorities during this period of heavy rains.