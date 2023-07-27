Collectors on their toes as IMD predicts heavy rainfall

Kurnool/Nandyal: With the incessant rains lashing for last two days, normal life has been paralysed in Kurnool and Nandyal districts. Fortunately, no human or livestock and property loss was reported from elsewhere in the undivided Kurnool district. However, with the continuous showers, the district collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal, Dr G Srijana and Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon have ordered the officials to be alert and set up control rooms at their offices.

In case of emergency, the distressed can call control rooms set up at the collectorate and revenue division offices and seek assistance. On Wednesday, the collectors of the respective districts, convened teleconference with the district level officials following advice from the IMD over heavy rains. Kurnool Collector Dr G Srijana said that due to heavy rains, a red alert has been sounded and RDOs, tahsildars, MPDOs, Municipal Commissioners and others need to be alert and ensure no untoward incidents take place anywhere.

She advised the officials to shift the people living in low-lying areas and the old houses to safer areas. Officials also ordered people not to come out unless it is an emergency. She also alerted the people residing alongside riverbanks and streams to be cautious. She ordered the RDOs of Kurnool, Pathikonda, Adoni Sub Collector, Municipal Commissioners and the officials of Panchayat Raj department to keep her informed about the rains and unfortunate incidents.

Nandyal Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said in view of heavy rains, a red alert has been declared to the district. The officials of all departments are strictly ordered to be vigilant round-the-clock. The officials of irrigation, municipal, Panchayat Raj, roads and buildings, agriculture including RDOs, tahsildars, and MPDOs are told to take all precautionary measures so that the people do not face any problems.

The officials should continuously monitor the water levels in the streams, lakes, rivers and others. The officials are also ordered to see that the bunds of the ponds do not get breached due to the rains. He suggested for shifting people living in low-lying areas to safer places. An emergency control room 08514-294898 has been set up at the collectorate and people are advised to contact the number in case of any emergency. The control room will function round-the-clock.