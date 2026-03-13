Commercial LPG shortage forces Srikalahasti temple to seek alternatives

Tirupati: Operations in the kitchens of Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Temple are facing uncertainty following a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, which temple authorities link to disruptions in fuel supply amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and United States.

Temple officials said supply of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders, normally used for large-scale cooking in the temple kitchens, has declined in recent days. The available stock was exhausted on Wednesday, prompting authorities to look for immediate alternatives to ensure that daily services continue without interruption.

As a temporary measure, domestic LPG cylinders were procured from local agencies on Thursday to continue cooking activities. Officials said that they managed to obtain domestic cylinders after contacting gas distributors. The same arrangement is expected to continue on Friday while efforts are under way to secure commercial cylinders, they added. At the same time, firewood has been arranged as a contingency option to ensure cooking can continue if LPG supplies remain limited.

The temple kitchens prepare several prasadam items every day for devotees, including laddus, vadas, pulihora and jalebi. Free prasadam such as uppu pongali and chakkera pongali is also distributed, apart from daily naivedyam offered to the presiding deity and associated deities.

Sources said the temple normally requires about 30 LPG cylinders each day for its various activities.

Nearly 20 cylinders are used for preparing laddus and other prasadam items, while around seven cylinders are required for annadanam services. Two cylinders are used for preparing naivedyam and another two are utilised for preparing silver serpents offered as part of certain temple rituals.

Temple authorities usually maintain LPG stocks sufficient for about a week. However, supply of commercial cylinders has reportedly tightened in recent days. Officials said they are coordinating with gas agencies to restore regular supplies while keeping alternative arrangements ready to avoid disruption to prasadam preparation and annadanam services.