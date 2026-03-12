  1. Home
Commissioner directs better food quality & hygiene in Anna Canteens

  • Created On:  12 March 2026 8:11 AM IST
Tirupati: In a key push to enhance public welfare, Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya chaired a detailed review meeting here on Wednesday to upgrade food standards in the Anna Canteens. State government initiative to provide nutritious food at just Rs 5 per plate to fight hunger among the poor.

The focus was on quality, cleanliness, and community support amid ongoing expansions. Advisory board members, officials, Akshaya Patra representatives, and canteen operators were included in the review. In the meeting discussions covered operations, committee duties, and improvement strategies for the four operational canteens in Tirupati.

