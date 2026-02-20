  1. Home
Commissioner distributes allotment letters under PMAY 2.0

  • Created On:  20 Feb 2026 9:34 AM IST
Commissioner distributes allotment letters under PMAY 2.0
Tirupati: In a significant step towards fulfilling the vision of ‘Housing for All’, Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya distributed house allotment sanction letters to 130 eligible beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Urban 2.0 scheme, here on Thursday.

These beneficiaries, who have own plots within city limits, had submitted applications in 2025 for the 2025-26 financial year. The scheme targets economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups (LIG) with land ownership, enabling them to construct pucca houses with substantial financial assistance from both Central and State governments.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Mourya said that under PMAY 2.0, the Central government provides Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy per house, and the State contributes Rs 1 lakh, a total of Rs 2.5 lakh. Beneficiaries should add their own contribution to construct houses. She instructed all recipients to commence construction by February last.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, District Housing Project Director Srinivas Rao, EE Sriramulu Reddy, DE Ramanaiah, Dr Katama Raju, AE Santhosh were present.

