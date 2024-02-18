Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS visits Akkaya Palli Park

Live
Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS on Sunday visited Eat Seat Akkaya Palli Park and Shastri Nagar Park with engineering department officials.
They were instructed to install new development boards on Eid Street and ensure the ball fountain is turned on daily. The Kabul stone work around the fountain must be completed promptly without any quality issues. The Horticulture Department was also asked to organize a grass match in the park.
The officials were directed to arrange parking lights properly and plant more trees in Akkayya Palli Park. Sign boards must be installed in the toilets, and electric lights should be added. The horticulture officials were given the task of enhancing greenery in ELSR and planting saplings in Shastri Nagar Park.
The commissioner emphasized the importance of creating a pleasant environment for visitors in both parks and urged the engineering department to ensure the parks are well-maintained and beautiful.