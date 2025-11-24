Committee members to monitor ‘Margasiramasotsavalu’

Visakhapatnam: In the month of ‘Margasira’, Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam organises month-long ‘Margasiramasotsavalu.’ To ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenienceduring the festival, Commissioner of Endowments K Ramachandra Mohan constituted a festival committee for ‘Margasiramasotsavalu’ celebrated Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam, Burujupeta in Visakhapatnam. The formation of the committee aims to monitor and conduct the festival in a hassle-free manner.

The newly-nominated committee members comprise Kandula Nagaraju, Vakamulla Akkalanaidu, Dhanalakota Madhuri, Chintapalli Vimalakumari, Nallaballi Venkata Lakshmi, Kedari Lakshmi, Indana Bhadra Rao, Medapati Sridhar, Yendra Vijaya Lakshmi, Bhoomireddy Krishna Rao, Koppala Ram Kumar, M.Lakshmi Nageswara Rao, K Srinivas Sarma, Archaka of the temple and Executive Officer K Sobha. The services of the members will be utilised during ‘Margasiramasotsavalu’ which will be celebrated till December 19.