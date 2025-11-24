  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Committee members to monitor ‘Margasiramasotsavalu’

  • Created On:  24 Nov 2025 12:31 PM IST
Committee members to monitor ‘Margasiramasotsavalu’
X

Visakhapatnam: In the month of ‘Margasira’, Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam organises month-long ‘Margasiramasotsavalu.’ To ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenienceduring the festival, Commissioner of Endowments K Ramachandra Mohan constituted a festival committee for ‘Margasiramasotsavalu’ celebrated Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam, Burujupeta in Visakhapatnam. The formation of the committee aims to monitor and conduct the festival in a hassle-free manner.

The newly-nominated committee members comprise Kandula Nagaraju, Vakamulla Akkalanaidu, Dhanalakota Madhuri, Chintapalli Vimalakumari, Nallaballi Venkata Lakshmi, Kedari Lakshmi, Indana Bhadra Rao, Medapati Sridhar, Yendra Vijaya Lakshmi, Bhoomireddy Krishna Rao, Koppala Ram Kumar, M.Lakshmi Nageswara Rao, K Srinivas Sarma, Archaka of the temple and Executive Officer K Sobha. The services of the members will be utilised during ‘Margasiramasotsavalu’ which will be celebrated till December 19.

Tags

MargasiramasotsavaluKanaka Mahalakshmi TempleVisakhapatnamEndowments DepartmentFestival Committee

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Andhra Pradesh govt to issue all-in-one smart cards to 1.4 crore families

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to implement the Family Benefit Management System, treating each family as a unit and issue 1.4 crore smart family cards by June 2026.

Andhra Pradesh govt to issue all-in-one smart cards to 1.4 crore families

National News

More
Share it
X