Community participation vital to turn vizag into a litter-free city

Visakhapatnam: District collector and GVMC in-charge Commissioner MN Harendhira Prasad emphasised the goal of transforming Visakhapatnam into a litter-free destination.

Speaking at an awareness programme on waste segregation and organic composting organised as part of the ‘Swarna Andhra – Swachh Andhra’ initiative on the third Saturday each month of the year, the district collector exhorted the citizens not to dump household waste into drains or public spaces but to segregate it at source.

Collector encouraged the residents to prepare organic compost from wet waste at home and use it for terrace and community gardens. “This not only helps in creating wealth from waste but also promotes a healthy environment and lifestyle,” Harendhira Prasad emphasised.

Collector appealed to the public to give up using single-use plastic supplies and replace them with biodegradable alternatives instead. He warned that plastic waste dumped in open spaces and drains cause blockages, leading to waterlogging and significant financial losses for the GVMC.

Eventually, such practices would turn into a mosquito breeding ground resulting in the spread of seasonal diseases, he highlighted

Calling for support from residential welfare associations, SHG women and RPs for the waste recycling process, collector said that coordinated efforts result in achieving maintenance of a litter-free and tidier Visakhapatnam. And for this to become a reality, he laid stress on active community participation.

Later, collector inspected a demonstration on the segregation of wet, dry, and hazardous waste and the organic composting process. A rally was organised on the occasion.

Additional Commissioner of GVMC R Somanna Rayudu stated that as part of the state government’s ambitious ‘Swarn Andhra – Swachh Andhra’ programme, awareness sessions on organic composting highlighting its benefits are being conducted every third Saturday across the city.

Among others, Additional Commissioners DV Ramanamurthy and SS Varma, Chief Medical Officer (GVMC) ENV Naresh Kumar participated in the programme.