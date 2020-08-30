Conduct 100 percent RT PCR tests: Chandrababu Naidu suggests AP Govt

Amaravati: Phase out the antigen tests and conduct hundred percent RT PCR tests to determine the coronavirus, suggested the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu to the State government. Addressing a letter to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Sunday, Naidu said that the Government called for higher RT PCR tests but in fact, it was falling short of doing ample number of these tests.

He explained that, on 27 August 2020, over 22,056 antigen tests were conducted. It is badly required to phase out antigen tests and conduct 100 percent RT PCR tests. The accuracy of antigen tests has been questioned globally. It is in that direction that the government must set up more labs with adequate infrastructure. The repeated stress on home isolation was creating confusion and in conflict with the guidelines. There should be standard operating procedures (SOP) and guidelines to monitor every patient in-home quarantine or isolation. An oximeter, a kit with essential medicines needs to be delivered to every positive patient, he suggested the government.

Naidu expressed concern over the unchecked rise in COVID19 infections in the State and urged the State's Chief Secretary to place immediate focus on livelihoods and health of the vulnerable people.

The TDP supremo said that an alarming rise in infections should be a warning sign that required greater efforts and decisive actions with empathy towards all sections of people. There was a need to instil confidence in the people by providing effective strategies and solutions in this moment of crisis.

The TDP chief deplored that though a small state in population, AP stood second in India in the number of COVID cases now. Sadly, AP has even surpassed countries like Bangladesh, Spain, the UK and Argentina in the rate of increase in cases. With 7,729 COVID cases per 1 million population, Andhra Pradesh stands top in the country in the highest number of cases per million population.