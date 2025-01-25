Congress Leaders Demand Fulfillment of Election Promises from Coalition Government*

Kadapa : In a fervent protest against the current coalition government comprising the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP, Congress District President Smt. Vijaya Jyoti has called for the immediate execution of all campaign promises made during the elections. The protest, which took place on Saturday in front of the District Collector's office, featured Congress leaders and activists making loud noises with plates and spoons, symbolizing their efforts to awaken a "sleeping" government. This initiative was organized under the guidance of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Smt. Y.S. Sharmila Reddy.

Vijaya Jyoti criticized the coalition government for failing to implement its commitments, noting that 227 days had passed since its formation without significant advancements other than the provision of welfare pensions and free gas cylinders. She emphasized that the government has been "wasting time" on committees and plans instead of executing promised schemes.

Among the major pledges she highlighted were the "Super Six” schemes, which included:

1. Provision of 20 lakh job opportunities or a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs. 3000.

2. Financial aid of Rs. 15,000 per year for each school-going child and an additional Rs. 15,000 for every child studying at home.

3. Assistance of Rs. 20,000 annually for farmers.

4. A monthly stipend of Rs. 1,500 for women aged 18-59.

5. Free bus travel for women.

6. Limited provision of only one free gas cylinder.

Vijaya Jyoti expressed her outrage over students being affected by the lack of fee reimbursements and highlighted the plight of college managements that are reportedly harassing students over certificate issues. She demanded the prompt release of fee arrears totaling approximately Rs. 4000 crore.

Furthermore, she criticized the coalition for deceiving employees who were promised immediate resolutions to their issues upon coming into power. Noting that the implementation of the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) has been neglected, she called for transparency regarding pension schemes, stating that employees are left in the dark regarding government policies and financial dues, which amount to Rs. 26,000 crores, with only Rs. 1300 crores being allocated.

Vijaya Jyoti questioned the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, remarking that despite his extensive experience in politics, including four terms as Chief Minister and a history of international outreach, he has yet to secure any substantial investments for Andhra Pradesh.

She also criticized the coalition government for not introducing any new schemes apart from continuing centrally sponsored initiatives and some from the previous administration.

Calling for immediate actions on the “Super Six” schemes, Vijaya Jyoti warned that failure to do so would lead to public agitation and intensified protests from the Congress Party.

The protest saw participation from prominent local Congress leaders, including City President Afzal Khan, PCC General Secretary Pathan Mohammed Ali Khan, and various constituency coordinators, among others.