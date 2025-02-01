Congress leaders pay rich tributes to Mahatma

Kurnool: District Congress president P Muralikrishna paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary on Thursday.

He lauded Gandhiji for achieving freedom for India by following the path of non-violence.

He called upon the youth to follow in the footsteps of the Mahatma and scale heights in various fields.

The Indian nation will never forget the sacrifices of such a great man.

Earlier, Congress leaders and activists garlanded the stat-ue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Park at the local Kondareddy Buruju and later paid floral tributes to his portrait at the party office.

Subsequently, a meeting of party workers was held.

Former MLC M Sudhakar Babu, former PCC general secretary Damodaram Radhakrishna, District Congress OBC chairman Sambasivudu, Congress leaders N Chandrasekhar, K Raghavendra Reddy, Sheikh Khaja Hussain, E Lazarus, Mahila Congress leader A Venkata Sujatha and other activists Subramaniam, Syed Qadri Pasha, Syed Naveed, W Satyaraju, Sheikh Malik Bhasha, Rangaswamy and Mal-leswariparticipated in the programme