Live
- The smart entrepreneur’s guide to finding the best vendors
- NBA: Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray ruled out for season with torn Achilles tendon
- Talliki Vandanam by the time of schools’ reopening
- Budget 2025-26: FM Sitharaman announces measures for making India a global toy hub
- Minister inspects social welfare hostel
- Prachi Shah shares her excitement about exploring artistic concept at Kala Ghoda Festival
- TNSF slams YSRCP’s ‘Fee Struggle’ programme as political stunt
- Awareness programme held on cervical cancer
- Centre to introduce new Income Tax Bill next week
- New registration charges from today
Just In
Congress leaders pay rich tributes to Mahatma
District Congress president P Muralikrishna paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary on Thursday.
Kurnool: District Congress president P Muralikrishna paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary on Thursday.
He lauded Gandhiji for achieving freedom for India by following the path of non-violence.
He called upon the youth to follow in the footsteps of the Mahatma and scale heights in various fields.
The Indian nation will never forget the sacrifices of such a great man.
Earlier, Congress leaders and activists garlanded the stat-ue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Park at the local Kondareddy Buruju and later paid floral tributes to his portrait at the party office.
Subsequently, a meeting of party workers was held.
Former MLC M Sudhakar Babu, former PCC general secretary Damodaram Radhakrishna, District Congress OBC chairman Sambasivudu, Congress leaders N Chandrasekhar, K Raghavendra Reddy, Sheikh Khaja Hussain, E Lazarus, Mahila Congress leader A Venkata Sujatha and other activists Subramaniam, Syed Qadri Pasha, Syed Naveed, W Satyaraju, Sheikh Malik Bhasha, Rangaswamy and Mal-leswariparticipated in the programme