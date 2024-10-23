Congress Party Calls for Justice in Badvelu Murder Case and Increased Safety for Women

Kadapa: District Congress Party President Mrs. ND Vijaya Jyoti addressed a press conference today, demanding that the government take immediate action to prevent violence against women following the recent murder of a victim in Badvelu. Calling for the death penalty for the perpetrator, she criticized the government for its inaction and urged for a focus on preventive measures rather than political blame.

Mrs. Jyoti expressed deep concern over the escalation of such incidents, linking the Badvelu murder to a troubling trend in society, highlighted by a recent doctor's murder in Kolkata. She emphasized that the government must prioritize women's safety and work to create an environment free from violence. "Financial compensation for victims' families is not enough; we must address the root causes of these heinous acts," she stated.

The Congress leader also denounced government plans to restrict cell phone and social media access in the wake of such incidents, labeling it a misguided approach. Instead, she called on law enforcement and authorities to increase vigilance and preventive strategies to protect citizens, particularly women.

The press conference was attended by several prominent figures, including former PCC secretary Sirajuddin, former PCC women vice-president Shyamalamma, former DCC vice-presidents Kadiri Prasad Goud and eminent social worker Syed Salahuddin, among others.

In a related development, several new members joined the Congress Party from the Proddatur constituency. Under the leadership of Mrs. Vijaya Jyoti, Advocate Abbas and others, including Sheikh Naib Rasool, Sheikh Nurullah, and Sheikh Mastan, were welcomed into the party, reflecting the growing support for Congress in the region.











