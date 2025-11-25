Congress takes up drive to strengthen party in Tirupati

Tirupati: AICC observer and MP R Sudha Ramakrishnan announced that Congress has started efforts to strengthen its organisation from village level in Tirupati district.

A coordination meeting with local leaders and workers was held on Monday to discuss restructuring plans.

Applications were invited for the post of Tirupati District Congress president. Current president Balaguruvam Babu, city president Gowdapera Chittibabu, and former presidents Yarlapalli Gopi and Panta Srinivasulu Reddy have applied for the position.

Sudha Ramakrishnan said AICC is taking measures across the State to build the party through discipline, commitment, and strong leadership. She will visit six assembly constituencies in district to take feedback and identify active workers. She asserted that Congress remains the only party practicing true internal democracy, where every member can express their views.

PCC observers Madanmohan, Tikky Royal, former MP Chinta Mohan, vice-president Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy, and general secretary Thammatam Venkata Narasimhulu were present.