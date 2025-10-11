Conmen dupe TDP leaders with AI fake videos of CM

Vijayawada: Ina case of cyber fraud, a gang of conmen used advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to impersonate Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and senior TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao in fake video calls, deceiving several Telangana TDP leaders and extracting money from them.

According to reports, the fraudsters created AI-generated video calls showing Naidu and Uma speaking directly to party leaders. Believing the calls to be genuine, around 18 Telangana TDP leaders travelled to Vijayawada, thinking they had been invited by the Chief Minister himself. It was only upon arrival that they realized they had been duped.

Police investigations revealed that the mastermind behind the scam was a youth from Eluru. One of the victims reportedly received a fake video call showing Uma and, convinced of its authenticity, transferred Rs 35,000.

Days later, the fraudster called again, promising a ticket in the upcoming local body elections and claiming that Naidu would personally speak to him shortly. Soon after, another AI-generated call appeared—this time featuring Naidu’s likeness—further convincing the leader.

The scam deepened when the conmen told the leaders that Naidu would meet them in Vijayawada and hand over the party’s B-Forms. Eager to meet the Chief Minister, 18 TDP leaders arrived in the city and checked into a hotel, even agreeing to pay their own bills. Later, the fraudsters called again, saying only eight people could meet Naidu and each would have to pay Rs 10,000.

When the hotel staff demanded payment for food bills, a quarrel broke out, drawing police attention. Upon investigation, the entire scam came to light. Cybercrime officials have registered a case and launched a hunt to trace and arrest the culprits behind the AI-driven impersonation racket.