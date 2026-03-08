Connecting roads to Bhogapuram Airport to be wrapped up by May-end

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government has sharpened its focus on ensuring road connectivity towards the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, which is scheduled to commence its operations in June.

As part of the endeavour, roads are being developed from remote areas connecting highways at a brisk pace. Efforts are being made to wrap up the connecting roads two months ahead of the schedule. The state government has vested the responsibility of developing the connecting roads on the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). In line with it, the VMRDA has identified seven critical connecting roads and works related to them are being accelerated.

They include Adavivaram junction to Gandigundam national highway, Paradesipalem to Boyapalem highway, Nerellavalasa to Thallavalasa, and Sivasakthi Nagar to Haritha project. The work in progress is being closely monitored by VMRDA Commissioner N. Tej Bharath and chairperson MV Pranav Gopal. Apart from holding reviews, field visits are being made to check on the quality of the works carried out in these areas. So far, over 60 per cent of the works relating to connecting roads have been completed.

Allaying concerns raised by people and various associations’ representatives, VMRDA officials confirmed that the connecting roads will be completed much before the airport becomes operational.

Sharing the progress of the works relating to connecting roads, VMRDA chairperson Pranav Gopal said that efforts are being taken to complete them by May-end. “However, there are legal issues affecting some of the stretches. But they will be ironed out soon so that the project gets completed as planned,” he asserted.

Also, plans are ahead to connect roads from various points of north Andhra to Bhogapuram Airport.