Conspiracy behind sale of Visakhapatnam steel plant, alleges Nara Lokesh

Visakhapatnam: Privatising Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is nothing but a conspiracy hatched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to loot the company's lands, alleged TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Expressing support to the ongoing agitation that continues at Gajuwaka party office where former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao is observing hunger strike for the fifth consecutive day, Lokesh said the steel plant is a symbol of Andhra people's honour and respect. "It was established by sacrificing many lives. TDP will continue its fight until the Centre takes back its proposal to privatise the plant," Lokesh said. .

Despite people protesting against the move, Lokesh said, the CM did not come forward to extend his support to the agitators. "Where is the CM, who made tall statements before general elections, now? Where is the courage that he exuded earlier? Andhra Pradesh CM is like a rifle sans bullets," he pointed out.

Further, he said, "There is no single industry that has come up in Andhra Pradesh ever since Jagan Mohan Reddy has come to power. As if it is not enough, even the existing companies are getting wiped out from AP."

The TDP national general secretary visited the city on Sunday to extend his support against VSP's privatisation proposal made by the centre.