Construction of the road from Madipadu to Pulichintala Dam started

The construction of the road from Madipadu to Pulichintala Dam is indeed a long-awaited and much-needed project for the people of the area. MLA Mr. Nambur Shankara Rao's efforts in initiating the work and ensuring its completion are commendable. The completion of this road will not only ease travel for the locals but also facilitate better connectivity between different districts.

It is heartening to see that NREGS funds are being utilized effectively for this project, making the work progress at a faster pace. The dedication and commitment of MLA Mr. Nambur Shankara Rao towards the development of the Madipadu area are truly inspiring.

The various development projects undertaken by MLA Mr. Nambur Shankara Rao, such as the work on the Satthemmathalli temple and the construction of the bridge over the Krishna river, are clear indications of his genuine interest in the welfare of the people. His selfless dedication to public service is truly commendable, and he deserves the support and blessings of the community for his noble efforts.



