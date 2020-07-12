Containment zones in 42 areas in Ongole

Ongole: The district administration has taken a decision to announce containment zones in 42 areas in the town in the revised action plan following the recent incidence of cases.

The Ongole Municipal Commissioner P Niranjan Reddy announced that they are implementing corona zones in Ambedkar Nagar, RTO Office, Sujatha Nagar, Lawerpet, Nirmal Nagar, Satyanarayana Puram, Samatha Nagar, Daravari Thota, Mukthinuthalapadu, Kesavaraju Kunta, Indiramma Colony, Nehru Nagar, Bhagya Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Bharat Colony, Balaram Colony, Vanta Vari Colony, Vadde Palem, Siva Prasad Colony, Rangu Thota, Housing Board Colony, Raja Panagal Road, Throvagunta, Venkateswara Colony, Kabadi Palem, Ganuga Palem, VIP Road, Sri Nagar Colony, Mahendra Nagar, Thurpu Christan Palem, Gaddala Gunta, Gandhi Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Kamma Palem, Annavarappadu, Ram Nagar, Kota Veedhi, Pathi Vari Veedhi and Gandhi Road with immediate effect announced that restrictions apply in these areas.