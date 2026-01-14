Continuous monitoring of bus fares to check overcharging

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Transport Department has taken stringent measures to prevent private bus operators from collecting excess fares on the occasion of Sankranti passenger rush, said In-charge Deputy Transport Commissioner K Srihari.

In a statement, he stated that for the past five days, bus fares on all online booking platforms are being continuously monitored through RTGS supervision and specially constituted Fare Monitoring Teams. Whenever instances of excess fares are identified, officials are immediately coordinating with the concerned private bus operators and taking steps to promptly reduce and regulate the fares, he said. Clarifying that private buses are permitted to collect a maximum of only 50 per cent additional fare over the rates fixed by RTC, he warned that legal action is being taken against bus owners who sell tickets at prices exceeding this limit.

Keeping passenger welfare in mind, a state-wide 24×7 helpline No 92816 07001 has been set up. He said that officials will respond immediately to complaints regarding bus fares or other issues and provide prompt solutions.

He also said that instructions have been issued to private bus owners to mandatorily display this helpline number clearly in every bus.