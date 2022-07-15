Cops foil TDP's 'Chalo Nellore' programme, detain leaders at home

Nellore: Police foiled 'Chalo Nellore' programme on Thursday of TDP for in protest over the death of Udayagiri Narayana of Kandamuru in Nellore Rural mandal. Narayana had committed suicide allegedly after being harassed by Podalakur police. Tension prevailed in the city with house arrests of TDP leaders since morning.

As soon as TDP announced 'Chalo Nellore' agitation, city SP Ch Vijaya Rao held a press conference on Wednesday to claim that police had not harassed Narayana and even released some CCTV video footage in support of his claim.

TDP leaders earlier alleged that Podalakur police booked a theft case against the victim based on a complaint by one Vamsi of Podalakur mandal and summoned him twice to the police station and allegedly questioned him using third degree methods. They alleged that he committed suicide on June 19 only because of police torture and police forcibly cremated the body disregarding their tradition of burying.

The TDP leaders also point out presence of a large number of police personnel at funeral of victim indicates foul play as they feared re-ordering of post-mortem. They also criticised that post-mortem reports revealed injuries on the body of the deceased and finally they were altered as per the directions of the ruling party leaders and minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

The TDP planned a protest at the Ambedkar statue in the city by Dalit leaders as part of 'Chalo Nellore' but police started house arrests of important leaders since early morning on Thursday.

Party senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy was restrained from coming out of the house in Allipuram.

He warned that TDP would not spare sub-inspector of Podalakur Karimullah for 'killing' Narayana and the party would approach the legal forums for justice to the family members. He accused the SI of acting as the right hand of minister Govardhan Reddy.

Other leaders Sk Abdul Aziz, SC cell in-charge M S Raju, city in-charge Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, former legislator Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, city president Dharmavaram Subba Rao, party leaders Pellakuru Srinivasulu Reddy, Kappira Srinivasulu were also placed under house arrest. Police were deployed in large numbers at various places in the city to thwart any untoward incident.