Cops to get tough against cricket betting

Puttaparthi: District SP S Satish Kumar has issued a stern warning against cricket betting, stating that stringent legal action will be taken against those involved in such activities.

With the commencement of the IPL season, the SP said special surveillance has been intensified across the district to monitor betting gangs. He cautioned that not only organisers but also those promoting or participating in betting activities will face criminal cases.

Emphasising the social impact, the SP noted that cricket betting is not a form of entertainment but a dangerous addiction that can ruin lives, particularly among youth. He urged young people to stay away from such illegal practices and advised parents to closely monitor their children’s behaviour.

The district police, he said, are maintaining continuous vigilance to identify and crack down on betting networks. He also warned that strict measures will be taken against those exploiting innocent individuals by turning cricket into gambling.

The public has been encouraged to report any information related to cricket betting by contacting Dial 100, 112, or informing local police. The SP assured that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.