Corona cases go past 25,000 in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: Covid positive cases reached up to 25,152 till Tuesday evening across Srikakulam district. The Covid cases have also been increasing at district headquarters Srikakulam city. In this backdrop, Section-144 has been imposed in Srikakulam city after 1 pm daily to prevent unnecessary movement of people on roads and also to prevent further spread of Covid pandemic in the city.

With an aim to implement it six police check posts arranged around the city. District Collector J Nivas inspected containment zones in Srikakulam city along with SP Amith Bardhar and Municipal Commissioner P Nallanayya on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Collector verified the survey report prepared by the field-level staff to identify patients who are suffering from fever and other related seasonal ailments. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector appealed to people not to move unnecessarily on roads without having valid reason.

The Collector explained that coming 45 days are more important in the district and Covid positive cases are expected to cross 50,000 by October 15 in the district.

He asked people to follow Covid restrictions strictly to save their lives by wearing mask, face shields, maintaining physical distance and using sanitizers while moving outside.