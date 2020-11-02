Corona cases touch 44,332 mark in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: The total number of corona positive cases in the district reached 44, 332 till Sunday. Medical and health officials have tested 5,71,648 persons so far. Of the total 44, 332 covid positive patients, currently, 710 patients were confined to home isolation, 53 under observation at covid care centres and 173 patients were being treated at Covid hospitals.

Around 936 covid patients were under observation of the officials concerned across the district. The people in rural areas were not following covid preventive norms like wearing of face masks, maintaining physical distance etc which leads to an increase in the number of cases.

District surveillance officer Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao said they were creating awareness among the people on preventive measures through field level staff on daily basis.