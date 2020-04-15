Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh govt to distribute second phase of free ration from tomorrow

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to distribute the rice to the poor as part of the second phase amid nationwide lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak across the state. The free ration distribution in the state will begin on Thursday. For this purpose, the State Department of Civil Affairs has made all the arrangements. Rice and others such as peanuts will be distributed to 1,47,24,017 families through 29,783 ration shops in 13 districts. The ration has already been shipped to the respective shops.

In the wake of the coronavirus, the government has taken every precaution to ensure that beneficiaries are not mobilized at ration shops under the terms of keeping the physical distance. After facing hardships where the people have rushed to the shops forgetting the physical distancing, the government has taken cautious steps.

The government has printed coupons for this purpose, which will be available at village volunteers. Cardholders are advised to go to ration shops and pick up rice and dal at the specified time in the coupons be it in the morning, afternoon and evening. Officials hope that this will prevent people from gathering at once. The ration will be provided in the auspices of VRO or other authorities without biometric.