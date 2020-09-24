Coronavirus cases rampant in rural areas in Srikakulam

Coronavirus in Srikakulam: The coronavirus pandemic is spreading its tentacles in rural areas in the district.

The main reason for the rampant spreading of Covid cases in rural areas is apathy of people in wearing mask and maintaining physical distance.

According to district level health bulletin released till Thursday, the total positive cases touched 37,649 of it 78 per cent cases are being reported in rural areas across the district. One Municipal Corporation, three municipal towns and two nagara panchayats are in existence in the district and rest of the areas are under rural and agency category.

Out of the total 37, 649 Covid positive cases, in rural areas so far 28,000 cases are registered. Due apathy of the people and negligent attitude in wearing of mask, Covid cases are increasing in rural areas every day. "We are giving clear instructions to the field level health staff and village volunteers to sensitise people on seriousness of Covid disease and its nature of spreading from one person to other," stated district surveillance officer (DSO) for monitoring of Covid cases Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao.

He admitted that cases were increasing in number in rural areas due to apathy of people in following restrictions.

