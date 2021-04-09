Coronavirus cases spike in Chittoor

Chittoor: The district occupied first place in registering Covid-19 cases in the state on Wednesday. According to official sources, the district registered 465 positive cases in the last 24 hours while Guntur occupied second place with 399 cases.

Similarly, the district occupied first place in the state in registering covid deaths and registered 878 deaths so far.

Kurnool district has occupied second place by registering 499 deaths in the last few days.

It is obvious to state that maximum positive cases have been recorded in Tirupati division when compared to other places in the district.

Meanwhile District Collector M Harinarayan instructed the DMHO for intensifying the vaccination programme in the district

