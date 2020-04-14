Coronavirus in Anantapur: Tension prevails after a clash between police and Migrant Workers

Coronavirus in Anantapur: Tension broke out at Gooty quarantine centre in Anantapur District after migrant workers have clashed with the police. Going into details, the Quarantine Center has been set up by the authorities at the Gooty SKD Engineering College. Immigrants from various states (Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh) are placed there. However, after 14 days of quarantine, they took a clash with police for not being sent to their hometowns.

They agitated at the Quarantine Center and denied lunch until they have been sent home. The police have tried to pacify the migrants that they could not be sent until the orders were received from the collector. But the migrants have attacked the police with sandals, stones without listening to the police. The attack resulted in minor injuries to Gooty sub-inspector and two other constables.

As the situation was in danger of crossing the limits, the police have held lathi charge on the migrant labourers. Besides, Anantapur has registered two more positive cases taking it to 17 cases. While the overall case in the stated mounted to 473 with an increase of 34 new cases.