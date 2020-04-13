Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 12 more cases detected taking the number to 432

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: With 12 fresh cases reported in last twelve hours, the Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases tally mounts to 432 on Monday morning. The state nodal officer said that the findings are obtained from results of tests conducted between 9 pm on Sunday and 9 pm on Monday.

As per the media bulletin released on Monday morning, the as many as. 8 cases reported from Guntur district, 2 from Chittoor, one each from Krishna and West Godavari district. Guntur district has reported more number of cases with 90 cases followed by Kurnool 84.

On the other hand, the coronavirus death toll in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 7, with one more death reported on Sunday. It is reported that out of 432 cases, ninety percent of cases are reportedly linked to Tablighi Jamaat members participated in markaz prayers in Nizamuddin, Delhi. All the contacts of the Delhi returnees were quarantined at their respective areas.

While in its measures to curb the coronavirus spread, the government has decided to provide there face masks each to all the people of the state for free of cost. And also it has decided to ban the spitting in the public areas. The decisions have come in after the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has reviewed the current situation of the coronavirus spread in the state.



