Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 1901 new cases and 19 deaths reported in the state

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has been decreasing drastically from the last week with less than three thousand cases every day. In the latest health bulletin released by the state Department of Health, as many as 1901 new Coronavirus cases as on Monday morning taking the total tally to 808924 cases. Meanwhile the death rate also which is slashing down has registered 19 deaths with four in Chittoor, three in Kadapa and Krishna, two each in Anantapur and East Godavari, one each in Guntur, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari respectively.

On the other hand, the recovery rate also increased hugely taking the discharged cases to 783548 including 3972 new recoveries while the active cases stands at 28,770 till Monday morning. The state has so far conducted 76,21,896 tests including 51,544 in the last 24 hours.

According to district-wise data, West Godavari registered 397 cases followed by East Godavari 313, Guntur 297, Chittoor 289, Prakasam 104, Nellore 98, Kadapa 85, Krishna 74, Kurnool 63, Vizianagaram 59, Anantapur 21, Srikakulam 18. The full details of the bulletin can be viewed in the below-mentioned tweet.



