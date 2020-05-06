Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 60 new cases reported, tally mounts to 1777

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Going by the date for the past week, there has been a consistent rise in coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. This rise is attributed to the increase of tests with the availability of the Rapid Testing Kits. Meanwhile, the state has recorded as many as 60 new COVID-19 cases out of 7,782 samples tested in the last twenty-four hours from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning taking the total tally to 1777.

The media health bulletin released on Wednesday states that the 729 persons have been discharged and 36 reported to be dead and as many as 1012 patients are said to be under treatment.

Kurnool retains its first spot with seventeen new cases taking the tally to 533. While Krishna district has reported 14 new cases followed by Guntur 12 cases two in Visakhapatnam and one each in East Godavari and Kadapa districts. And thirteen cases were reported from migrants of Gujarat and Karnataka.

It is a known fact that the state stands first in conducting COVID-19 tests in the country with 1,41,274 tests. On the other hand, with the guidelines issued by the centre amid extension of lockdown for the third time, there have been relaxations for some sectors in the state depending on the zones ( Red, Green, Orange).



