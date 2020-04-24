Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 62 new cases reported in the state, tally climbs to 955

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: As many as 62 new positive cases of COVID-19 cases have been registered in the state of Andhra Pradesh in the last Twenty four hours on Friday taking the total tally to 955. Ever since the Andhra government headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has procured the Rapid Testing Kits and the usage of Truenat machines, the number of tests conducted in the state has been increased thereby the more number of positives cases are detected from the last couple of days. On Thursday, the are 80 cases reported.

According to the state nodal officer released media bulletin, Kurnool has recorded the most number of cases in the last 24 hours with 27 cases followed by Krishna district of 14. While 145 persons were recovered and 29 persons have reported dead due to this dreadful disease. The total active cases till date stand at 781.

The government is vigilant and taking all measures to curb the coronavirus and the tests also being increased. Apart from corona measures, the government is moving forward in implementing the welfare schemes as well where chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched an ambitious programme of YSR Zero Interest Loan scheme aiming to provide financial assistance to the women self-help groups.





