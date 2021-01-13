Andhra Pradesh reports 197 fresh coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Close to 41,000 sample tests yielded 197 fresh Covid-19 cases in the Andhra Pradesh as the gross went up to 8,85,234 on Tuesday.

A health department bulletin said 234 patients had recovered and two more succumbed to the pandemic in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The total recoveries has touched 8,75,690 and deaths 7,133, leaving 2,411 active cases, it said.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of cases 49, followed by Chittoor 32 and Guntur 31.

The remaining 10 districts added less than 20 new cases each, with seven of them seeing less than 10 each.

Krishna and Kadapa districts reported one fresh COVID-19 fatality each, the bulletin said.

The overall infection positivity rate in the state skid to 7.14 per cent after a total of 1. 23 crore sample tests.