Andhra Pradesh crosses 4 lakh mark in coronavirus cases

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh on Friday went past the grim mark of four lakh COVID-19 cases as over 10,000 were added afresh for the third straight day.



The number of people cured of the infection increased to over three lakhs, the latest government bulletin said. It took just 10 days, the shortest span so far, for the number of coronavirus cases to swell from three to four lakh in the state.

Going by the pace at which new cases are being added, AP is expected to climb to the second spot, behind Maharashtra, in the overall national tally, surpassing neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which had crossed the four lakh mark on Thursday, in a day or two.

As on Friday, the COVID-19 count in AP read 4,03,616 total cases, 3,03,711 recoveries and 3,714 deaths. The active cases stood at 96,191. The bulletin said 10,526 fresh positive cases were reported in the state from 61,331 tests.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, 8,463 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery while another 81 succumbed.