Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Govt provides nutrition food to COVID-19 patients

In view of fast spreading coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, the state government is taking all necessary steps to curb the corona. Special attention has been given to patients who are infected with the virus and treated in hospitals. Patients at being given the better treatment at RIMS-Savira, Battallapalli Radiology Hospital and other hospitals. The government is taking steps to provide nutrition food to those in Quarantine. There were 58 positive cases in Anantapur district till Wednesday. About 20 of them recovered and were discharged from the hospital and returned home.

A total of 36 Quarantine centers have been established throughout Anantapur District. Of these, 7,485 beds are ready. The authorities have made arrangements to provide nutritious food in their diet with biryani on Sunday afternoon, chicken curry on Tuesday, rice on Friday and chicken curry on Friday. In addition to regular three-course meals, milk, egg, chickpeas, snacks are served at night. Multiple Dryfruits are already being offered to coronavirus Patients throughout the Andhra Pradesh.

The coronavirus outbreak in Andhra Pradesh has made the government more alert. Patients with quarantine were instructed to provide nutrition. CM Jagan have ordered the authorities not to think about the cost. Steps are being taken to provide fresh fruits and dry fruits. Meanwhile, the state has recorded 1332 coronavirus cases till Wednesday with 285 recovered and 31 fatal cases.